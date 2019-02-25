To The Daily Sun,
Once again, Dick Burchell has swooped in to try to rescue Rep. Ray Howard from his legislative follies (this time, Mr. Howard sponsored a bill that would require legislators such as himself to be paid in silver dollar coins).
In response to my letter of February 16 pointing out the idiocy of such a move, Mr. Burchell launched a vitriolic rant in his letter of February 20, slinging mud and attacking me as a person rather than addressing my ideas. Nowhere in his letter did he even attempt to defend the bill on its merits, as it obviously has none. Instead, Dick Burchell resorted to the antiquated and very sexist claim that my tone was "screechy and preachy."
In rejecting Mr. Burchell's 2016 bid for county commissioner (in the Republican primary, no less!), even the voters of his own party clearly knew him well.
Ruth Larson
Alton
