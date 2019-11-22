To The Daily Sun,

The Franklin Animal Shelter (FAS) Annual Golf Tournament has moved, and will be held on June 22, 2020, at the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton.

The move makes total sense, as we wanted to be closer to our loyal sponsors. We are also pursuing a sponsor for a Hole-in-One prize.

Although eight months away, team registrations will open very soon at www.franklinanimalshelter.com

The FAS is looking forward to another successful fundraising golf tournament at the Lochmere Country Club.

Tom Seymour

Hill

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.