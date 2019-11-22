To The Daily Sun,
The Franklin Animal Shelter (FAS) Annual Golf Tournament has moved, and will be held on June 22, 2020, at the Lochmere Country Club in Tilton.
The move makes total sense, as we wanted to be closer to our loyal sponsors. We are also pursuing a sponsor for a Hole-in-One prize.
Although eight months away, team registrations will open very soon at www.franklinanimalshelter.com
The FAS is looking forward to another successful fundraising golf tournament at the Lochmere Country Club.
Tom Seymour
Hill
