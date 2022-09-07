To The Daily Sun,
My name is Glen Waring and I request the vote of the residents of Gilmanton, Belmont, Tilton, Sanbornton and New Hampton in the Republican primary on Sept. 13 for the District 2 Belknap County commissioner seat.
I have lived in New Hampshire all of my life. Currently I reside in Gilmanton with my wife and two adult sons. Professionally I have 30 years of private and municipal finance experience. Throughout that I have shown the ability to create, analyze and manage budgets in excess of $30 million.
Having represented District 2 for the past six years, I fully understand the current obligations, requirements to be effective as a county commissioner.
I would like to emphasize my ability to be able to work collaboratively with all relative individuals in an effort to maximize efficiencies, and I look forward to being able to continue to work with the other county commissioners finding opportunities for savings and keeping our taxes low. One of my continued goals for Belknap County, should I be re-elected, will be to not only maintain the current level of fiscal responsibility, but also set forth a path to long-term fiscal responsibility through long-range budgeting and forecasting.
It is due to my 30 years of professional experience, my past six years as the District 2 (Barnstead, Gilmanton, Belmont, Tilton) county commissioner, along with being a Belknap County resident for more than a quarter of a century that makes me uniquely qualified for the position of county commissioner.
Thank you for taking the time to read, and again I ask for your vote at the Republican primary Sept. 13. Please send me an email at gwaring.bcnh@gmail.com should you have any questions or would like to reach me.
County Commissioner Glen Waring
Gilmanton
