To The Daily Sun,
Don House is running for state representative in Belmont. I have known Don for over five years, serving with him on a non-profit board and several committees. He and his wife have lived in Belmont for nine years; they have two adult children.
Don is honest and forthright and has the good of the community at heart. He is now a full-time community volunteer after working in high tech IT services for over 40 years. He is currently a mission pilot for the N.H. Wing of the Civil Air Patrol and teaches adaptive skiing and snowboarding at Gunstock. He continues to serve as both vice president and volunteer coordinator of Belknap House, Belknap County’s shelter for families with children who are homeless, and has done so since its inception. Active in his church, Don leads committees and teaches courses there. You couldn’t ask for a more civic-minded, engaged person. He is an organized, detail person who gets the job done - and he has a sense of humor, too!
Politically, Don opposes state income and sales taxes. His campaign focuses on better jobs and affordable education as key in keeping N.H. strong. He will work to reduce health care and prescription drug costs; he supports increased funding and access to mental health treatment. He believes climate change is real, and supports clean, renewable energy; he believes each person needs to do more to reduce pollution, recycle, and re-use. Don plans to work towards improving transportation in our state, as well. He supports both the Second Amendment and reasonable gun safety laws.
Of utmost Importance to Don is increased government transparency. To that end, he promises to hold monthly meetings within our town to listen to people's feedback and ideas.
Belmont voters, please vote for Don House. Don will be a state representative who actually represents and listens to his constituents. He is a man of his word.
Ginger Wells-Kay
Belmont
