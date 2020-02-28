To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton taxpayers: Where do we draw the line?
I have been a resident of Gilmanton since 1987. I’m concerned about the almost full approval of everything that appears on the town’s budget since SB-2 was adopted.
Once again, the town is looking for many new items. As a former high school principal who had to prepare an annual budget and as a taxpayer, I understand the need to balance spending for the benefit of all. In every budget there is “nice to have” vs. “need to have” items. While some items make fiscal sense and fill a need, many items on the budget fall into the “nice” category. Over time, these “nice” item approvals have and will collectively raise your taxes by hundreds.
Haven’t you seen a substantial increase in your taxes in recent years? Where does the spending stop or at least slow down a bit? It would be worth your time to look at the deliberative minutes on the town website if you have not done so and make some in-depth choices. We certainly don’t need to approve everything that we are being asked for. Sometimes taxpayers need to send a message to put on the brakes and let administrators make needed adjustments. We need to find that balance between “nice v. need” to keep our taxes affordable.
Robert Buontempo, Jr
Gilmanton
