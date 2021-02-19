To The Daily Sun,
New Hampsihre House Speaker Sherman Packard of Londonderry has said that HB20, regarding school vouchers, is a priority for the House, and Rep. Glenn Cordelli from Tuftonboro seems to be the lead sponsor. There are others, of course.
The timing seems very poor to even talk about an aggressive program to take money from public schools. At present, cities, towns, and the average citizens are stressed. COVID has resulted in financial and health troubles for governments and individuals. We all know that Republicans are in the majority in Concord. However, we need a moderate, thoughtful Republican party.
I have had experience with grandchildren in Gilford public schools. They do a great job with the very brightest students, the average students and especially with special needs students. At present all these schools need your help and understanding, not something that will siphon off needed resources. Maybe Tuftonboro and Londonderry do not need public schools. The ones around me need help. Pause and think, please.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
