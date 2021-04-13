To The Daily Sun,
Recently, I learned that New Hampshire Rep. Michael Moffitt, R-Loudon, sponsored a bill to require that all students in public colleges and universities pass a civics naturalization test as part of their diploma requirements. Some might call this a "feel good" bill. At any rate, it passed the House by a vote of 188 to 187. The group of 188 are concerned that students do not understand their government, nor do they know the names of their representatives. What the students do know is that they pay the second highest cost tuition in the nation, behind Vermont. The students probably also know that we in NH have the highest percentage of students that graduate with debt. New Hampshire graduates now owe $6.8 billion. It seems to me that a higher priority might be for the legislature and the governor to find a way for students to attend state institutions for less money. For the time being, you may not want students to know your names.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
