To The Daily Sun,
What hasn’t been said at least in recent if not longer decades is what is said on this website: foxnews.com/lifestyle/meet-american-battle-hymn-republic.
Julia Ward Howe wrote "The Battle Hymn of the Republic", she also penned an appeal in 1870, known as The Mother's Day Proclamation, inviting women around the world to unite for peace in the wake of the terrible human carnage of the Civil War.
Memory may have slipped this being said or taught, and nothing ever prompted to look for it. In her appeal she wrote, "The mother has a sacred and commanding word to say to the sons who owe their life to her suffering," as she wrote, “Let us die to make men free”.
It has seemed questioned as to whether the Civil War was intended to free those in slavery; it was and that that became a question at all these days informs one that we are yet not free.
One reason for the Supreme Court is to hold to the Constitution as written; and as written it allows an amendment to be approved by the states and not by one or a group of individuals. In recent years it has been all too acceptable to tear down monuments and names to the past, et al. Without a past one's future is only the next moment, there is no origin, no foundation. The peoples of the world are their histories, some thousands of years, their histories are as they read them, whether China or Eritrea whose ancestors date perhaps one million years ago. Recently fought a war of independence and whose future has a past.
The words she wrote solidified the nation once, knowing its history would do so again. Their will, strength and purpose stood their sons strong as only a mother’s can. His truth marches on.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
