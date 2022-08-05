To The Daily Sun,
Common ownership prevails around the world, not abating. The freedom spoken of actually centers on ownership. Exactly what motivated those who found themselves without representation within the British government, realizing their subservient status. Not all of the colonial subjects of the crown were so inclined to agree; only a third were resolved to be free of the bonds of common ownership. The founders were no simple individuals, they realized that what they had founded would not stand as things were. As divided as the population was, as the various colonies were, New Hampshire already having declared itself independent; change would take time. Accepting union was paramount. “The unanimous Declaration of the 13 United States of America,” as expressed to the king, was agreed upon. To achieve a more perfect Union (of the 13 states) was solemnly expressed. That union is in desolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.