Legitimacy of our government. James Madison, property. Government is instituted to protect property of every sort; as well that which lies in the various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government, which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his own: press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/v1ch16s23.html.
NH Constitution [Art.] 4. [Rights of Conscience Unalienable.] Among the natural rights, some are, in their very nature unalienable, because no equivalent can be given or received for them. Of this kind are the Rights of Conscience. June 2, 1784 [Art.] 5. Religious Freedom Recognized. Conscience exist in our ability to choose what we believe is best for us; not for others especially government to make our choices.
Certainly from birth a person is raised within the social norm of that society.
When our government was formed on the foundation of the individual's ownership of property whether an idea, a product, labor, land or house our unalienable right of conscience was foundational.
A business sought to treat its customers with a turkey burrito made with locally grown turkeys, the state stepped in to forbid the sale as they lacked a USDA stamp of approval; thus denying the customer’s right to choose, the business the right to sell a locally grown product. No interstate commerce was involved.
NH Constitution [Art.] 4 nullified. Was the business being underhanded the customer would have had lawful recourse but was denied by the state to exercise their right to make up their own mind. So it is we lose our rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.