A twist in the phantom phrase separation of church and state; “shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion”. What is being said is that the government has no power to codify what determines a religion, nor restrict its exercise. What (at that time) didn’t need to be said was that a national religion was not be established. Article one wasn’t written for the moment but for the foundation of the future. Our national and most state governments nullified article one under the COVID-19 umbrella by restricting numbers in attendance.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omnia_sunt_communia: Held in common brings to light the harsh reality of the day and the real purpose in the establishment of a government of law. Which was to protect the individual from the reality of common ownership, limiting the government as well from proclaiming common ownership. The world lived long enough owning not even one’s own labor (if choosing to), family, community, religion bound all. As the article tells, if one is in need it is not a crime to steal. Another’s labor and achievement gave the individual no complaint but that the king (who held all in common) felt deprived. Or that the religion had been offended, after all one is not to offend one’s family. Such it is that a district attorney today decides to free a thief back on to the street, no crime was committed as there was a need and all is owned in common.
Opening borders to "all in need" as the world's nations still accept the "common ownership" and those in our government as well, allowing millions to enter in the last year and a half and be "cared for". What other reasoning, as other nations of the world still restrict entrance. As histories story a foundation, truth writes the reality.
