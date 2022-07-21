To The Daily Sun,

A twist in the phantom phrase separation of church and state; “shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion”. What is being said is that the government has no power to codify what determines a religion, nor restrict its exercise. What (at that time) didn’t need to be said was that a national religion was not be established. Article one wasn’t written for the moment but for the foundation of the future. Our national and most state governments nullified article one under the COVID-19 umbrella by restricting numbers in attendance.

