To The Daily Sun,

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of representation in our government. We must hold politicians accountable for their actions and ensure that they are consistently aligned with the needs and interests of their constituents. As residents of New Hampshire, it is our duty to protect liberty and advocate for representatives who genuinely advocate for the NH people's interests.

