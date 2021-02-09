To The Daily Sun,
You know, Thomas Jefferson once said that if a people think that, in a state of ignorance, a nation can exist as a free and democratic society, then they wish for something that never was nor ever can be. Democracy depends on a well-informed and educated citizenry. They have to believe in scientific, substantiated evidence and not on hearsay. They have to reject ill-advised statements such as Goldwater’s “ Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice; moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.” There are too many people in this country who are naive, ill-informed and short-tempered. And the wide availability of guns doesn’t help either. I don’t know if anything can realistically be done about this state of affairs. We do not have a homogeneous society. Historically no such society has survived long. There are too many different nationalities, beliefs, priorities and economic classes for this republic to continue in its present form. No attempts at real compromise; too much “ my way or the highway” way of thinking. Maybe Lincoln was wrong. Maybe we should have split into 2 more homogeneous nations.
George Chudolij
(The writer is a Massachusetts resident who works full time locally.)
(1) comment
Great idea! Put the border between NH and Mass.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.