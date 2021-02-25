To The Daily Sun,
The 1972 Title IX legislation has allowed women to flourish in a male-dominated world. Opportunities were created by mandate in areas that were limited or did not exist prior to its inception, and an uncountable number of girls and women have been able to participate in sports programs that were previously unavailable to them. The benefits began early in schools, progressing through high school, college, the Olympic Games and on to professional sports. Examples would be eight Olympic Gold medals for our basketball women, four championships in soccer in the World Cup plus four in the Olympics. These are unmatched performances.
But all this has been accomplished by cis women competing against their biological peers. But now biological gender has no legal rights. The rights for imagined or assumed gender are superior to the rights of natural biological gender because the full weight of the Federal Government is now behind the enforcement of this supremacy. The Supreme Court in Bostock vs. Clayton County has ruled that sex is any gender crated in the mind, and Congress, in the “Equality” Act, mandates that cis males can freely cross over into women’s sports and private facilities, and now President Biden’s Executive order has provided punishment for those who oppose this total dismantling of cis women’s rights under Title IX. Biological gender now has no legal standing and is replaced by any gender imaginable under the LGBTQ++ banner.
All this disregards the transparently obvious competitive natural advantage of men over women, particularly at the elite level, and denies them their privacy.
George Brunstad
Meredith
