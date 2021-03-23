To The Daily Sun,
“March Madness” is upon us and more than 10,000 female college basketball hopefuls from more than 1,000 Division l, ll and lll colleges have trained diligently from season’s start to be able to compete in the NCAA-sponsored competitions and end of season tournaments. Unfortunately, the future of this scenario and all women's sports under the protective sanction of Title IX are now threatened by formidable forces in high places.
The 1972 Title IX legislation has allowed women to flourish in a male-dominated world. Opportunities were created by mandate in areas that were limited or did not exist prior to its inception and an uncountable number of girls and women have been able to participate in sports programs that were previously limited or unavailable to them. The benefits began early in schools, progressing through high school, college, the Olympic Games and on to professional sports.
But all this has been accomplished by cis women competing against their biological peers. But now legal rights for assumed gender have been made superior to the rights of natural biological gender because the full weight of the federal government is now behind the enforcement of this supremacy. The Supreme Court in Bostock vs. Clayton County modified the 1964 Civil Rights Act to mean that sex can be any gender created in the mind, and Congress, in the “Equality” Act, mandates that cis males can freely crossover into women’s sports and private facilities. Now President Biden by executive order has sanctioned this invasion even providing punishment for those who oppose this total dismantling of cis women’s rights under Title IX. Biological gender now has no legal standing and is replaced by any gender created in the mind under the LGBTQ banner.
All this disregards the transparently obvious competitive natural advantage of men over women, particularly at the elite level, and denies them their privacy.
Mixed gender chaos has already begun. Two biological males competing in Connecticut high school girl’s track have taken 15 state championship titles from biological girls in the track seasons 2017-2019 and have denied opportunities for cis girls to participate in higher level competitions. These two males have grown to puberty with 20 to 40 times the testosterone and male hormones which has structured their bodies in a way no natural biological female can. Appeals were made to the sponsoring Connecticut state interscholastic authority but have been denied in favor of the rights of the two XY males over the rights of more than 1,000 XX females involved in Connecticut HS track.
Three displaced girls have filed a federal lawsuit against this perversion. The department of justice under the previous attorney general had supported the lawsuit based on the rights of biological women under Title IX, but the current DOJ withdrew this support and asked the court to dismiss the matter. The actions by our government disregard the protected privileges that have allowed girls and women to bloom and flourish under Title IX since 1972.
May God help the girls and women who train expecting to compete against their biological peers.
George Brunstad
Meredith
