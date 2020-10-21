To The Daily Sun,
I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens, businesses and fire departments that participated in the National Fallen Firefighters “Light the Night” event.
It was heartwarming to drive around the city to see the red lights honoring our fallen heroes. I was honestly very emotional when I saw the signs, lights, banners and window candles. People did amazing things even when there was not a red lightbulb to be found.
I also wish to thank those that reached out with kind words about Mark or to share stories of their fallen family members. I am blessed to be a part of this amazing community and I look forward to doing this again next year. A special thank you to my employer of over 29 years, LRGHealthcare. The have had many struggles over the past several months due to Covid and the financial issues but had they had their red light shining brightly. Your support does not go unnoticed. Again, Thank you all.
Gayle Miller
Laconia
