To The Daily Sun,
Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend, is a tribute to those firefighters who have died in the line of duty in the previous year.
Part of this tribute is the Light the Night event where they ask people to light their homes and/or businesses in red to honor the firefighters and their families during the week leading up to the national memorial ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
I am organizing a local campaign to Light up the Lakes Region to show our support. We will be lighting in red this year from Sept. 26 through Oct. 3. My husband, firefighter Mark Miller of Laconia Fire passed in 2004. We do this to honor his memory as well.
If you would like more information please contact me at gaylemiller@metrocast.net or go online at www.fire hero.org/light-the-night. I can also help get you the red bulb if you have difficulty finding one . Thank you for your support and to all the local residents and businesses who have already signed up to participate.
Gayle Miller
Laconia
