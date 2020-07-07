To The Daily Sun,
This past Sunday my wife and I went for a bike ride along the Winni Trail from Tilton to Franklin. It is usually a very scenic and peaceful ride. Imagine our disappointment when we had to look at all the litter/garbage thrown on either side of the trail. It is very sad when inconsiderate people, or what I would call slobs, ruin an otherwise very pleasant atmosphere.
Do us all a favor and don't pollute or if you have to, then do it in your own back yard! And while I am on the subject, please stop throwing your garbage out onto the sides of the roads, and that includes you smokers (use your car ashtray for heavens sake). I like a clean world.
Gary Philippy
Laconia
