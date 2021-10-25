To The Daily Sun,
Shifting New Hampshire and the rest of the country toward more climate-friendly sources of energy will not be easy nor come quickly. It will take coordination and leadership by states like ours to implement strategies and projects that provide clean energy on a large scale.
Clean energy projects derive power from constantly replenishing sources like hydro, solar, and wind. Rather than relying on a costly, finite amount of oil and gas, our residents can instead utilize clean energy to heat and power their homes. This not only helps us become more environmentally-friendly, but also means that our extraordinarily high energy bills can be lowered. Who doesn’t like a little extra money in their pockets?
Clean energy projects also come with economic benefits. These projects support thousands of jobs, many of which can go to residents right here at home. Workers can receive consistent work and a reliable paycheck all while staying within the comfort of their community. It should be noted that the clean energy industry typically pays higher average wages than other sectors.
Green infrastructure offers New Hampshire a myriad of environmental and economic solutions. If we truly want to make progress in the fight against climate change, then we must start to embrace and use one of the best tools at our disposal: clean energy. Building out these projects can protect our environment and secure a better future for generations to come.
Fredrick Jones
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.