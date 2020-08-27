To The Daily Sun,
On Tuesday evening, I caught a small portion of the Republican Convention. Our secretary of state was speaking. Within his speech, he had interwoven a number of foreign relations accomplishments of the Trump administration.
When he finished speaking, the TV picture cut to the "news" team for discussion. Three people on stage. Their discussion first observed that: (horror of horrors), Mr. Pompeo was speaking from Jerusalem. Did he violate the Hatch Act? The secretary of state had made a political speech. Did he violate the Constitution? Did he pay for his trip? (He did!) But did he pay for every tiny part of it?
ONE reference WAS made to the actual content of Mr. Pompeo's speech. They said that, of all the accomplishments that he had "rattled off," only one was significant. No context here, just that unsubstantiated comment. This is presented as "news analysis"? No matter what your political leaning, this was shallow at best.
I did not vote for Mr. Trump, but I DO recognize the outcome of the 2016 election. Since that election, I have been saddened by the constant attacks put forth by the three "legacy" networks; as well as by much of the daily print media. On Inauguration Day in 2017, the headline in the Washington Post read: "The campaign to impeach President Trump has begun" Those that are leading and following this parade simply do not believe in the rule of law, or in the Constitution.
Frank Thanos
Sanbornton
