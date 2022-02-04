To The Daily Sun,
I am announcing that I am a candidate for Selectboard, the seat which will be vacated by Christopher Gronski when his term is up. My message is brief I will be a strong independent voice. If town citizens have questions, please email me at casonifiglio@gmail.com.
My primary goal is to do whatever I can to support the town of Hill remaining a rural, residential community. I will strive to be attentive to everyone’s position and to act upon issues as fairly and unbiased as possible. Better decisions are made when we can put our heads together and meet difficult challenges. There will be times when we will disagree. My pledge is to always be respectful. I believe in consensus. Too often we have witnessed divisiveness both nationally and locally. Often the rhetoric is so heated we miss opportunities to find the common goals. If we start from the position that we all want the best for our small town and respect one another I think we can all work toward making Hill even better.
I want to address the fact that I am a newcomer. I do not have deep roots in this town; however I have chosen Hill as the place I wish to retire to spend the rest of my life. This very special place. Neighbors still help one another, nearly every day I witness acts of kindness, things I did not see regularly down near the border in my former home, Salem. My love for the natural beauty and the great people here motivates me to be of service.
I believe my experience as a business owner, willingness to take on challenges, my education and experience as a former teacher experience me for Selectboard for the town of Hill, I ask for your vote in March.
Frank Razzaboni
Hill
