To The Daily Sun,
After reading Mr. Steve Emanuelli’s letter about electric vehicles driving costs I’d like to provide some actual facts. Here are the true driving times and charging fees from Detroit to Washington, D.C. in my EV. Anyone can confirm this by visiting the Tesla "Go Anywhere" site and entering a start and destination on the map. The map will show times and recommended stops to complete the trip. The drive would take approximately 10 hours and cover 527 miles. From Chicago I’d have to make three refueling stops at chargers in Strongsville, Ohio, North Huntington, Pennsylvania, and Breezewood, Pennsylvania. Superchargers fill my battery at a rate of 500-750mph, cost to fully recharge is about $8-10. Each stop takes about 20-25 minutes. Time for a stretch, some food and use of the facilities, like what you’d do driving any vehicle. Tesla Superchargers are conveniently located on or just off the interstate in places with food, stores, restrooms, etc. Hooksett, Ashland, Concord and Tilton are examples of supercharging stations. Although most of my charging is at home during off-peak hours, the chargers come in handy on any longer trips. Yes, the cars are expensive, mine was just under $50,000. Since my purchase in 2020 I have driven my EV over 30,000 miles and eliminated gas, oil and brake costs. Brakes are good for well over 100,000 with regenerative braking. I used to spend over $200 each month for gasoline so I will save $15,000 over six years. Oil changes and other maintenance costs are eliminated, my brakes are still like new. Once I install solar I’ll eliminate my $50-$60 monthly home charging costs. Cheaper EVs and larger rebates are coming. If you have questions ask an EV owner, most are approachable and eager to answer questions. Get the facts from someone with direct knowledge.
Frank Monaco
Laconia
