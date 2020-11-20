To The Daily Sun,
Morning coffee with a side of "schadenfreude.”
The election is finally behind us and Joe Biden has been elected president. I now find myself looking forward to the daily letters from the Trump cult members complaining about, as Trump called it in 2016, a "huge landslide loss: to "Sleepy Joe."
The letters you die-hard supporters write make me smile and are always good for a laugh. Please keep them coming. The crying, whining and strategic use of CAP LOCK tell us just how confused and upset the melting snowflakes really are. Please keep flying those Trump banners from your boats and trucks and keep wearing the red MAGA hats. During these difficult times, laughter is the best medicine and there is nothing more uplifting than a dejected Trump follower. When you write, know we are laughing.
Trump will go to Mar-a-Lago next week and won’t return to the White House. He is not capable of doing what is right and good for the country. His ego comes first. He will never concede and won’t attend the inauguration. Proving just how little of a person he has always been.
He will play golf and watch TV in Florida until the boys and girls from SDNY and the IRS come for a visit.
The best is yet to come!
SCHADENFREUDE
Frank Anthony
Laconia
