To The Daily Sun,
What is the city of Laconia thinking? The Chief of Police says that Laconia Bike Week should be canceled! Look at what is happening in Sturgis — total non-compliance with social distancing or the wearing of face coverings!
Thousands of bikers descend on the little town of Sturgis and when it is all over they leave behind a surge of Covid! And guess what? When they are done there they come here to our little town of Laconia and do the same thing!
THIS EVENT NEEDS TO BE CANCELED NOW! THE CITY OF LACONIA ADMINISTRATORS WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CARNAGE WHEN ITS ALL OVER! Having this event is absolutely ludicrous! STOP THE MADNESS!
Francis Connor
Ashland
