Meredith’s Harley-Davidson dealership chose not to hold the rally spot/event they had originally planned. I am sure they put a lot of work into it. I think it was a very wise and compassionate decision they made. How I wish Laconia would make the same wise and compassionate decision. A minimal of a hundred thousand people coming into Laconia from all over the country, including coronavirus hot spots and from states whose cases are rapidly rising. Laconia’s virus cases are currently low, as is the case in surrounding towns. I don’t want to see those numbers rapidly rise because Laconia chose to go ahead and have Motorcycle Week in spite of residents and experts speaking against it.
Frances Woodard
Laconia
