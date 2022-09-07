Most people know that property tax bills include a fourth tax line for “county government.” Since it is smaller than the other listed taxes, most don’t give it much thought. While much smaller, the role and importance of county government is big.
Most county governments were established back in the 1700s. County government today is financially responsible for some of the highest cost services provided in the state: long-term care and corrections. Counties are the safety net to our most vulnerable citizens.
I am a staunch fiscal conservative Republican. I served 14 years in the Legislature serving on the finance committee charged with the $11 billion state budget. My specialty was health care cost and policy. This made me a member of the county delegation overseeing the county budget. My style of leadership is frugal, fair and cooperative. You will see no drama from me. I believe in doing the work of the people, not power struggles.
I am a police academy graduate, which gives me deep understanding of safety and law enforcement issues. I volunteered for several years at the Belknap County Jail helping inmates in volunteer community work experience to provide skills for after their incarceration.
Finally, my interest in county government has been long term. Years ago I served on the committee that examined county government and reorganized the functions and facilities.
I will bring fresh ideas, stability and passion to the role. I have the experience, the commitment and a deep sense of duty to the role and responsibilities of county commissioner.
If you are a resident of Belmont, New Hampton, Gilmanton, Sanbornton or Tilton, I ask for your vote on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
