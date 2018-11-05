To The Daily Sun,
In my almost 20 years of serving on local government boards, I have worked with a number of dedicated and talented people. Of these special men and women, Dave DeVoy stands out as the most dedicated and talented.
Under Dave’s leadership as Chairman of the Belknap County Board of Commissioners much has been accomplished over the past 4 years. First, when a $42 million solution to a grossly inadequate and potentially unsafe old jail had been suggested, the Board of Commissioners under Dave’s leadership recommended an $8 million solution. Instead of an expensive totally new facility, usable parts of the old jail were renovated and a dorm-like community corrections center designed for substance abuse and mental health treatment was added. For a fraction of the cost, the jail problem was solved and a valuable resource in confronting the opioid epidemic was added for our county.
Largely because of Dave’s presence heading the Building Committee which closely monitored the construction project, the jail renovations and corrections center construction were completed for approximately $700,000 less than the $8 million projected cost.
Another very significant accomplishment under Dave’s leadership was the replacement of the nursing home administrator. With the appointment of a dynamic new leader for our county nursing home, staff morale immediately improved and medical record keeping and billing procedures were streamlined. With these changes, the revenue produced by the nursing home has risen.
When one looks at Dave DeVoy’s history, one can quickly see why he is an exceptional leader. His life story shows character, success and dedication to service. His military career began in 1983. After 30 years of commissioned service, 4 years active duty and 26 years of combined service in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, Dave retired with the rank of Colonel (Retired Reserve). His service was marked with awards including The Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Award and The Army Commendation Medal.
In his private sector career, after earning his Masters Degree in Business Administration in 1988, Dave began his career as a successful small business owner, operating 3 convenience stores in Belknap County. This operation continues today with Dave and his wife, Wendy, managing the day to day operations.
At the same time Dave is active in the management of his business and significantly involved in county matters, he is a loving husband and father. Anyone who works with him, quickly realizes that Dave always makes time for his family. When Wendy had to have a kidney transplant, Dave was happy that he could be her donor. A lot of men in politics tout themselves as family men; Dave lives the life of a family man.
In conclusion, I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with Dave DeVoy on the Board of Commissioners. More importantly, our county has been very fortunate to have Dave head the Board of Commissioners. I urge the voters in Laconia, New Hampton and Sanbornton to re-elect Dave DeVoy as your county commissioner — he brings experience with results to the position.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
