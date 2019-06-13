To The Daily Sun,
Creepy Joe Biden is on the move and is clarifying his policies.
After an appeal from Alyssa Milano, Biden decided to change his position on the Hyde Amendment (supported for decades). He no longer supports the Hyde Amendment.
In a speech in Iowa, Biden changed his mind on China (China was good, now they are bad) and stole Avenatti’s campaign slogan, Make America America Again.
At a ‘large’ (250 people) rally in Iowa, Biden mentioned Trump’s name 78 times.
Democrats call people that are pro-life, racists.
Bernie is calling himself a socialist not a Democrat. Beto’s people call him a blank slate. Select a position and Beto is in favor of it.
I want to comment on a person who really impressed me. On a Republican cruise, I heard many speeches. Up to the podium, stepped a man with a therapy dog. He introduced himself as BRIG. GENERAL DONALD BOLDUC, RETIRED, US ARMY.
After 32 years of active duty service to his country in which he received two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, two Purple Hearts, he has retired to help veterans. He stated that he is considering running for the U.S. Senate. This is a person that would serve the people of New Hampshire and the United States. I am praying that he runs for senator.
Lastly, Tom Selleck does not know what I am thinking.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
