To The Daily Sun,
This is my alert list. I was born and grew up in Lakes Region in Meredith. Back then the fish population was very high, the Meredith town docks was heavily populated with perch, bass, and sunfish — thousands of them — small fish at the top, larger ones at the bottom. The docks supplied protection from large fish lake trout, etc. Now there are very few fish. Waukewan lake the same way. The water in the lakes is not as clear as it used to be.
I am not a biologist but something is going on with our clear clean lakes. We all would be hurting units. Monkey Pond on Lake Waukewan is a swamp now, caused by developments on Route 104 many years ago. This all needs attention.
Next on my list, the news media are out of control: They dramatize everything, when we have a nut case shooter, they should not be showing his face or his name, because of the notoriety, another nut case will join them. Fox news would not show the shooter's face or name at the last mass shooting. Remember Bonnie and Clyde in the 1930s, the media newspapers motivated them.
Also, gun-free zones don't work. Mass shooters don't worry about violating a gun-free zone. Common sense is gone out the window.
Also the news media are political motivated. Not in my lifetime has a sitting president been attack this many times. Just don't buy whatever they are advertising; that will be a good message to them.
George J. Horne
Meredith Center
