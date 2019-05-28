To The Daily Sun,
The Democrats are at it again with false claims about President Trump. Here are some facts relating to the Mueller report:
• Congressional Democrats spent more than $35,000,000 on the Mueller report;
• It took 675 days to complete, and included near 3,000 subpoenas and 500 witness accounts;
• The report’s legal team donated twenty (20) times more to Democrat than Republican candidates;
• The report FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION or OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE by President Trump;
• The report concluded that NO CHARGES WERE RECOMMENDED against President Trump.
Reference: The two factual conclusions were obtained from the unredacted Mueller Report, and were generated by professional licensed attorneys on the Mueller Report legal team. Accordingly, the above factual conclusions may vary from alleged conclusions put forward by non-professionals and/or parties with political agendas opposed to President Trump.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
