To The Daily Sun,
I am asking you to join me in supporting Richard Talbot for Bristol Selectboard. Richard has become part of our community and is eager to contribute in a positive way by running for selectboard in our town. Richard is looking to contribute to the community and is hoping to make a difference. Since settling here he has seen our taxes continually go in one direction — up and up with more wish lists on the horizon. He wants your vote so he can represent, listen and support us taxpayers on the selectboard. He knows that bringing a fresh viewpoint rather than individuals who have been ensconced in all the boards with a get along to get along attitude is what is needed to bring a positive change. It's not how long you have been active in the town but how active you will be in representing the town taxpayers interests. Please join me and support Richard Talbot for Selectboard.
Ernie Richards
Bristol
