In regards to the column by Rep. Richard Littlefield, it seems he doesn't believe people should have the right to make tough reproductive decisions, even in cases of rape, incest, or even if the pregnancy is carried by a child. His logic? It doesn't happen that often.
He also supports the controversial parental bill of rights. This bill was vetoed for good reason. Despite the picture some would paint, the bill would endanger LGBTQ+ youth. Also, parents could restrict their children to a sanitized version of history and perpetuate science denial. This bill was deeply flawed, while it included some common sense rights and an innocent sounding name, underneath it was corrupt with far right ideology.
He also indicates support for the Education Freedom Account program. This fiscally irresponsible piece of legislation has mostly funneled taxpayer money to people that were already sending their children to private school. It does nothing to help our public school system achieve better outcomes, and the cost has immediately spiraled out of control. Instead of pulling the plug on public education, let's find a way to improve student outcomes. My campaign has been endorsed by the AFT-NH and the NEA-NH because I will fight for public schools, for teachers, and to preserve a quality education that is accessible to everyone.
Rep. Littlefield also likes to talk about nuclear power. Nuclear waste disposal is a serious, decades-long problem with no solution in sight. It is clean and can be safe, but it is not a magic solution to cover up the energy policy failures we are all paying the price for.
If elected I will support legislation that works for the people of Laconia. I will support our schools, protect our rights, and support responsible environmental and energy policies.
