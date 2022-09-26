To The Daily Sun,

In regards to the column by Rep. Richard Littlefield, it seems he doesn't believe people should have the right to make tough reproductive decisions, even in cases of rape, incest, or even if the pregnancy is carried by a child. His logic? It doesn't happen that often.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.