To The Daily Sun,
This November the residents of Laconia will have a say in what our future holds. I have known Mike Bordes for over 10 years; we first met while boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. Mike is a trustworthy, honest and good man who truly cares about the people of Laconia as well as the state of N.H.
Mike has hosted many successful events, not only this year but also in the past and has a true passion for politics and serving people. Many of Mike's relatives were also first responders on 9/11 and his way of honoring them is by putting other people before himself and running for office.
I was excited to see Mike get a well-deserved endorsement from the NRA as well as the Protect Our Police PAC. There is no one I know that is a bigger advocate for police, firefighters, veterans and EMTS than Mike.
I strongly encourage everyone to get out on November 3 and vote for Mike Bordes to be our next and greatest state rep.
Eric Gangley
Laconia
