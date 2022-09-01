Once again Gov. Chris Sununu talks out both sides of his mouth. One side says “I have no problem with Free Staters”. The other side says “... these people [who want to privatize the Gunstock Recreation Area and secede from the United States] are crazy”.
He knows better. The Free Staters never made their goals secret. Their manifesto says they would come to a small state, take it over, then reduce the government to nothing and secede from the U.S. They don’t always say that when they’re running for office, but they don’t hide their long term objective either.
Sununu knew what Free Staters were about when he campaigned to help them get elected to the the legislature. He knew they would not approve of Belknap County running a successful recreation area. He knew they would try to wreck it. They told him so.
Sununu helped put them in office. He is responsible for the problem because he knew when he helped them get elected that this is the kind of thing they would do. They may be crazy, but wrecking government is what the Free Staters are about. Chris Sununu knew it. They told him what they want to do. But he still helped them take over the Belknap County Delegation. Now he claims to be surprised that they are doing exactly what they said they would do. No sale.
