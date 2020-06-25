To The Daily Sun,
Politics sure is wonderful. Michael Biundo who has represented such candidates as Rick Santorum, Rand Paul, Mitt Romney and John Kasich. (all losers), is now representing Corky Messner in his run for the U.S. Senate from New Hampshire. He has stated in response to allegations that Corky is a carpetbagger that, "(Corky) has had his head on the pillow in New Hampshire more than anyone during the past decades." Come on Mike, we aren't talking about Corky's sex life. And by the way who helped Corky to a peaceful sleep while dodging a 2,000-pound bomb and ended up with his head pillowed in Afghanistan mud.
I don't know about you but I'm voting for a winner, Don Bolduc.
Elliot Finn
Meredith
