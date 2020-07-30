To The Daily Sun,
With all the daily news about Covid-19, perhaps you have forgotten politics?
Recently, the president involved himself in New Hampshire politics by persuading the N.H. GOP to no longer financially support two GOP candidates, Don Bolduc and Matt Mayberry, as they would usually support any GOP candidate. Why did he do this, you may ask? Well, I don't know the truth, but I will guess. Both the candidates he supports worked for him in the White House. I believe he is trying to set them up with cushy jobs at the expense of N.H. taxpayers.
Why these harsh measures against those particular two candidates? I guess he feels that his two guys will not stand a chance of being elected on their own. I happen to know that Don Bolduc (a N.H. native son,) has been several times requested by Corky Mesner's team to drop out of the race, but Don, feeling he is the best candidate to represent other N.H. natives, chose to stay in the race in spite of the persistent demands to drop out.
Don, many times, has publicly stated he would support President Trump and that he will represent his friends and neighbor in N.H. to his utmost when elected. I feel that this vendetta against Bolduc and Mayberry is because Trump's cronies feel that these two unsupported native sons are likely shoo-ins and their action is the only way to get their carpetbagger lackeys elected...."Live free or Die!"
Elliot Finn
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.