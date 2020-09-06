To The Daily Sun,
Well, here we are! We have finally arrived at the Primary on Tuesday, September 8. It's time for all residents to vote.
I will vote for Don Bolduc, a native son of New Hampshire for U.S. Senator and Matt Mayberry for U.S. Representative from New Hampshire. I will gladly do this despite of the fact that President Trump is supporting two "carpetbaggers" for those offices and has interfered with the Republican Party's own rules. I will do this mainly because Bolduc and Mayberry are head and shoulders better fitted to represent the people of New Hampshire in Congress than their opponents. Live free or die!!
Elliot Finn
Meredith
