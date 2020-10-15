To The Daily Sun,
I am going to vote for Matt Mowers for Congress on November 3 and I will tell you why. Right now the Democratic Party is being led by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, politicians whose plan for America's future are headed by two major aims. The first is to take money from those who have a lot and giving it to those who don't have much. The second aim is to control guns of honest hunters.
Now, I am not against helping have nots, but I believe that all Americans should share in this endeavor, not just the wealthy haves. Also, if Nancy is successful in getting her ideas of gun control in place, what other constitutional rights will she then want to get rid of?
Matt is smart enough to realize that Nancy and Chuck share their aims with those of ideologies such as socialism, Nazism and communism. When elected, I am sure Matt will be right there among the leaders to put a stop to those radical ideas. We CAN help the have nots without resorting to those extreme ideas. So help me get Matt elected!
Elliot Finn
Meredith
