One of our region’s valuable assets is our natural environment. To protect this asset, which truly enhances our prosperity, we need to continue to fund conservation.
It is budget time in Belknap County and we need to express to members of the delegation that we support the continued funding by the county of the Belknap County Conservation District (BCCD).
Every resident and visitor to our beautiful region benefits from the work the BCCD continues to do to protect our natural resources. These resources are priceless assets and truly contribute to the quality of life and prosperity we all enjoy.
Let’s encourage the Delegation to be pro-active and continue the funding of the BCCD. Defunding the BCCD has nothing to do with the mantra of less government, but funding their initiatives has everything to do with investing in one of the county’s prime assets – our environment.
Eliza Leadbeater
Gilford
