To The Daily Sun,
Regarding all the Republican ballyhoo over President Trump’s impeachment proceedings: Quit your ever loving whining! Be they right or wrong, Congress does have the constitutional power to investigate a President for “treason, bribes, and other high crimes and misdemeanors”.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American people. Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the President or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country.”
These fine words were said by a great American patriot who fought in the Spanish/American War and lost two sons in two World Wars, Theodore Roosevelt, our 26th President (who was also a Republican).
Today too many of our politicians, both Republican and Democrat, from the top down, are professional politicians who seem to be in public office only for their own personal gain and could care less about the U.S. Constitution, our personal freedoms and the betterment of this country. It is a sorry state of affairs and we the voters, including myself, who have voted these unethical politicians into office time after time have to take the ultimate blame, though willful lying and unkept campaign promises spewed by these professional con men are mitigating circumstances in our defense.
Remember the words of another great American, Abraham Lincoln, when you go to the polls next time. This country’s government, the world’s greatest democracy is “...of the people, by the people ,and for the people” — not of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich, so help me almighty dollar.
Vote for the candidate who puts this country, our people, and our freedoms ahead of their personal gain, regardless of their party affiliations. Don’t vote for people controlled by corporate America and the rich through huge campaign donations.
Love your Constitution, don’t trust professional politicians, push for term limits, election finance reforms, and most importantly ... VOTE!
And, oh, yes ... President Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution and law through obstruction of justice by ordering his gutless toadies not to obey their congressional impeachment subpoenas (see Sinclair vs US, 1921) and appear before Congress.
John Calvin
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.