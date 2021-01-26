To The Daily Sun,
We attended the virtual community forum last week. The forum was “intended to move beyond divisive partisan debate and dive deeper into issues of free speech and respectful disagreement.” There was a panel that had different viewpoints. This was a great opportunity for them to hear one another and for us to understand both sides. It was rewarding for us to witness the respectful interactions. We hope this forum will continue. In a recent letter to the editor an opinion was stated that seems to foster a divide. One of the intentions stated in the title of the forum: “Listening Across the Divide: Building Bridges or Walls?” seems to be in question. The forum has been wonderful to discuss issues in a respectful manner to all those involved. Perhaps Mr. Hough could help us build bridges together.
Elaine Morrison Smith
Dick Smith
Laconia
Hough- can’t think.
