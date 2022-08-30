Recently, there have been several letters in The Sun decrying the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. These people, brainwashed by the fascist MAGA movement, claim that the Jan. 6 hearing, the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump, and now, the FBI raid are “political persecution” of Trump.
Trump is not being singled out by anyone. There is more than ample probable cause that he committed serious crimes. Some of these may involve compromising our national security. The GOP spent nearly a year investigating whether Hillary Clinton’s emails were improper. Although she was cleared of any wrongdoing, the GOP fascists still like to bring it up. Why, then, are they so angry when a real investigation is uncovering evidence that their messiah committed serious felonies?
While he is still entitled to a fair trial, the evidence points to Trump and his cronies inciting the violent attack on our capital. Investigation is proper before bringing any charges against him. Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has not been compromised and is doing its job unlike Trump’s DOJ which he tried to involve in promoting the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election.
The DOJ is not singling out Trump for persecution. They are following a trail of evidence that he broke the law. That is their job and the DOJ tries hard to be apolitical. In fact, many DOJ officials resigned because of attempts by Trump to corrupt the department. Federal judges only sign off on search warrants if there is probable cause that there is evidence of a crime. The FBI and DOJ are only doing what they are supposed to do when there is reasonable suspicion a crime has been committed.
