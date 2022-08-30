To The Daily Sun,

Recently, there have been several letters in The Sun decrying the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. These people, brainwashed by the fascist MAGA movement, claim that the Jan. 6 hearing, the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump, and now, the FBI raid are “political persecution” of Trump.

