To The Daily Sun,
In spite of anti-vaxxer propaganda which endangers public health, I can say proudly that I have now had both shots for over a month and other than the expected side effects which were mild, I have had no ill effects.
I do, however, want to address the problem of the nanochip that I got with both shots. They do not work with me. That is because, during one of my many alien abductions, the extraterrestrials put implants in my brain that seem to have shorted out the nanochips. Now only the ETs can track me or read my thoughts.
Many people find alien abductions inconvenient but I wanted your readers to know that when it comes to those nanochips in the COVID vaccine, they have advantages.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
