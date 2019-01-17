To The Daily Sun,
The recent article requesting $900,000 dollars to renovate the Colonial Theater is a joke. Downtown Laconia is a joke.
Refurbishing the theater is not going to draw people to downtown Laconia. The downtown area needs to be leveled and completely done over. Once you pass the Lakeport area on Union Ave. you are a war zone. Laconia is a sister city of Lawrence, with it's transients and drug addicts make it an unappealing area for any legitimate business to locate. Not only that but most people don't want to travel into this area. Don't waste taxpayer money on a theater that will not change the atmosphere of the downtown area.
Poor planning and politics run the city and make it more undesirable every day.
Dennis Peterson
North Andover, Mass.
