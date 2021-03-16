To The Daily Sun,
Who holds the reins of government? Are We the People well read and self-determining to understand what our elected representatives of this democratic republic are doing? NO, most people do not even know the names of their “representatives” nor do they know what’s really going on, and that’s the biggest problem we have!
Our representatives should look for our ideas and input to address the discussions between all parties and represent us. Instead they listen to lobbyists and rich special interests whose greed is destroying our nation and planet.
We the People must be actively involved in order for our representative government to work for us. Only then can we thank ourselves and our representatives for our republican form of government. A house divided against itself will fall and We the People are ultimately most impacted by what happens.
The Pledge of Allegiance is a prayer that concludes with “liberty and justice for all,” and that has to start in every town. The Barnstead Declaration asserting the Right to Local Self-Government recognizes the Rights of Nature and the protections of health, safety and welfare. Information can be found on the website for the NH Community Rights Network, nhcommunityrights.org, a non-profit group of volunteers who promote the fundamentals of community rights.
Douglas Darrell, NHCRN Board Member
Center Barnstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.