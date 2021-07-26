To The Daily Sun,
Isn’t it exciting to have live theater return — safely — to the Lakes Region? What is your favorite kind of live show? Musicals? Drama? Comedy? Fantasy? Adventure? Shows that make you laugh? Cry? Wonder? Shows that leave you thinking and feeling long after you leave the theater? Imagine getting all of that in one incredible 90-minute production. Dani Girl, now playing at the outdoor amphitheater at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse until July 31, is just such a show. A superb cast tells the touching story of a little girl and her mother facing the most serious of situations, with imagination, wit, faith, friends, and even joy. Never heard of Dani Girl? See it and you won’t ever forget it. Not sure if you want to see a show about a heavy subject? Come and be transported by its sheer fun. Celebrate summer. Celebrate the return of live theater. Do both at the same time with Dani Girl and the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith.
Dorothy Piquado
Gilford
