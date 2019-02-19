To The Daily SUn,
In the February 19 edition of The Sun you omitted one candidate for president's name when listing all those who visited over President's Day weekend. Tulsi Gabbard, (D-Hawaii) was all over the state that weekend. She is an exciting and refreshing voice in this race. It is a shame you overlooked her.
Kathleen Ford
Laconia
