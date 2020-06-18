To The Daily Sun,
After months of not being in session, the N.H. House finally met on June 11. Over 30 bills were on the agenda. Many of these bills had bi-partisan support. HB-1218, which would have expanded the use of renewable energy in N.H., was one of these. This would have lowered our electric bills. Instead of having a productive day and voting on these bills, the minority party decided to ignore the will of the majority of N.H. voters. The minority party refused to vote for a rule change necessitated by the March shut-down of the Legislature due to COVID-19. Their refusal to adopt the new rules meant that even non-controversial legislation on the “consent agenda” was not approved.
Based on all the recent protests related to racial injustice, you would think there would be enough votes to prohibit racial profiling by police. It didn’t happen. We need legislators who will work together regardless of party affiliations to pass bills that the majority of citizens favor. It’s disappointing when the vetoes of the governor, or a minority of state representatives, thwart the will of the majority.
Call your legislators and let them know you don’t support the shenanigans that occurred on June 11. Remember June 11 when you are voting in November. Tell your senators you support the omnibus bills that include some of the bills that were disregarded on June 11.
Don House
Belmont
