To The Daily Sun,
The state government of New Hampshire needs to be focused on finding solutions to the issues that face the people of New Hampshire, and not be distracted by hyper-partisan divisive issues. The state issues that need attention are: an economy that works for all, equitable funding for public education, affordable housing, keeping our environment healthy for future generations, health care, and reproductive rights. I want to see young families attracted to NH instead of moving to other states for opportunities.
I am running to represent Belmont, Sanbornton, and Tilton voters in the NH legislature because the current representatives don’t share my values or respond to my messages. I’ve lived in the Lakes Region for over 12 years. I’m retired and enjoy many of the activities this region has to offer. I’m an avid skier and have taught skiing and snowboarding at Gunstock and Loon.
Gunstock is a county treasure. It is disturbing to see the oversight of this area mismanaged by partisan politics. Gunstock is financially self-sufficient. Public support favors maintaining the resort as we know it. Unfortunately, the leaders of the county delegation continue to attack Gunstock’s dedicated management team. This delegation has stacked the Gunstock Area Commission with their allies. They have burdened the taxpayers with expensive legal fees.
Despite the majority public sentiment that our voting districts be created fairly and transparently, most of the public input was ignored by the current representatives from Belknap County and new voting districts were created.
As your state representative, I will protect voting rights. I will fight for workers and support competitive wages and benefits. I will obtain more funding for public education which will lower property taxes. I will listen to my constituents and bring more transparency to the state government. Visit my website, donhouse.info, to learn more about my positions.
Don House
Belmont
