To The Daily Sun,
From the Gilmanton Selectboard’s meeting minutes Feb. 18, 2020: ”The Town Administrator feels that this town (Gilmanton) will never be ready for a Town Manager structure. Selectman Warren disagrees with the statement, as trust continues to be built, he believes it is a better structure, it is a change that may feel like bigger government, but he would disagree with that.” It continues, “Currently, it does seem a concern for some but anytime I have a chance to speak to people I let them know why I am in favor.”
The proposed 2022 restructuring of the selectboard office is the first big change. Community development director and a community development assistant sounds like big government to me. The Town of Gilmanton has only grown by 4.4% in 10 years. The selectboard has grown their office by hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Could we be seeing a town manager next year? Who do you trust?
Vote no on article 3.
Don Guarino
Gilmanton
